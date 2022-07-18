Ryan Ritter picked in 4th round of MLB Draft

LOS ANGELES (WYMT) - A Wildcat has been taken in one of the top five rounds of the MLB Draft for the eighth time in the last nine drafts.

With the 116th pick of the MLB Draft, the Colorado Rockies picked Kentucky short stop Ryan Ritter.

Ritter had 64 hits and batted in 36 runs in 2022. He also had a .978 fielding percentage.

This is the second time that Ritter has been selected in the MLB Draft, being picked in the 33rd Round by the Chicago Cubs in 2019.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.