Person in custody following hostage situation in Laurel County

By Phil Pendleton and Dakota Makres
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a hostage situation in Laurel County Monday morning.

WYMT’s Phil Pendleton is on the scene at a truck stop off I-75 at exit 49. He was told by state police that the sheriff’s office was in a stand-off with someone.

Pendleton later reported the situation was resolved and the person was taken into custody.

We are working to learn more.

