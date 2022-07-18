Person in custody following hostage situation in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a hostage situation in Laurel County Monday morning.

WYMT’s Phil Pendleton is on the scene at a truck stop off I-75 at exit 49. He was told by state police that the sheriff’s office was in a stand-off with someone.

Something going on at truck stop and Rv park off I-75 exit 49 in Laurel county. State Police say it involves sheriff office in stand off with someone. Still gathering details. More on @WKYT @WYMT pic.twitter.com/aOQM6WHw7p — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) July 18, 2022

Pendleton later reported the situation was resolved and the person was taken into custody.

Hostage situation in Laurel co has been resolved, person in custody. pic.twitter.com/OeUpb9H0uX — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) July 18, 2022

We are working to learn more.

