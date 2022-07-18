Advertisement

People’s Insurance opens new locations around Eastern Ky.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four
By Dakota Makres and Lucy Bryson
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INEZ, Ky. (WYMT) - A new People’s Insurance location opened in Inez on Monday.

The community and members of the establishment celebrated the new opening with a ribbon cutting at one of the newest locations.

The Inez location was one of three ribbon cuttings that happened Monday afternoon.

Casey Leguire, Senior Vice President of Sales, said two other locations in Pikeville and Louisa also celebrated their grand openings.

“Today’s just a big celebration of new people, a new service and new expertise to help us give folks a better client experience,” he said.

Employees said they hope the grand opening helps attract more customers to the area.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

closed sign
Popular Floyd County restaurant closed until further notice
Crews respond to deadly I-75 crash, lanes closed
Crews respond to deadly I-75 crash, road open
Undercover drug buy takes a dangerous turn in Kentucky
Perry County Sheriff
Perry County Sheriff’s Office investigating Saturday shooting
A woman in West Virginia has awakened from a coma after being attacked two years ago.
Woman wakes from 2-year coma; brother arrested in attack, authorities say

Latest News

bike4alz
‘San Francisco to Virginia Beach’: WKU students biking 3,400 miles bike for Alzheimer’s research
Driving in the rain? Here’s some tips
Driving in the rain? Here are some tips
(Source: MGN)
Judge says he’ll make decision on Kentucky’s abortion ban ‘soon’
Downtown Hazard
Freedom House aims to open homeless shelter in Hazard