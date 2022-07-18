People’s Insurance opens new locations around Eastern Ky.

INEZ, Ky. (WYMT) - A new People’s Insurance location opened in Inez on Monday.

The community and members of the establishment celebrated the new opening with a ribbon cutting at one of the newest locations.

The Inez location was one of three ribbon cuttings that happened Monday afternoon.

Casey Leguire, Senior Vice President of Sales, said two other locations in Pikeville and Louisa also celebrated their grand openings.

“Today’s just a big celebration of new people, a new service and new expertise to help us give folks a better client experience,” he said.

Employees said they hope the grand opening helps attract more customers to the area.

