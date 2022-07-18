Advertisement

One facing charges after stolen van recovered in Whitley County

Photo Courtney: Williamsburg Police Department Facebook page
Photo Courtney: Williamsburg Police Department Facebook page(WPD Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - One man is facing charges after being arrested behind the wheel of a stolen van.

On Sunday morning, deputies with the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department spotted the 2013 Toyota Sienna traveling north on U.S 25 near Angel Road.

The van in question had been reported stolen from a home on South 3rd Street in Williamsburg earlier.

The driver, identified as Roberto Vargas, 24, of Chicago was stopped and arrested by a Williamsburg Police officer without incident.

He is charged with theft by unlawful taking.

