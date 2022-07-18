Ky. officials hold ceremony to recognize launch of new crisis helpline number, 988

Paris, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky officially launched its part of the new nationwide crisis helpline, 988, Monday morning.

The number works to connect callers with crisis counselors who can be there for people having a mental health emergency.

“You know, I don’t think twice. If I fall, and I think something’s broken. I pick up the phone and I call 911. I don’t worry what people will think. I don’t worry if there will be services there. I know that Police, Fire, EMS, and whomever I need is going to be there and they’re going to respond. We haven’t had that for mental health emergencies in our communities before, but guess what, we have that now,” said Geneva Robinson, director of Seven Counties Services Crisis and Information Center.

Kentucky 988 line went live on Saturday and officials say they’ve already had 220 Kentuckians call.

Governor Andy Beshear spoke Monday at a ceremony to officially launch the new number. He said that the helpline is not just for people contemplating suicide, it’s for anyone who is suffering from a mental health crisis or their families.

There are 13 call centers already up and running across the commonwealth with more than 100 crisis counselors already waiting for a call.

“These are Kentuckians reaching out for help, speaking to Kentuckians, and accessing services by Kentuckians,” said Steve Shannon, Kentucky Association of Regional Programs. “We are proud of who we are and what we can do.”

