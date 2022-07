BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky State Police is asking for help in naming their new mascot.

The agency has received name submissions and narrowed it down to 10 possible names.

Voting is open until July 21.

KSP is asking YOU to vote for our mascot's name

