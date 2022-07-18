Advertisement

Judge says he’ll make decision on Kentucky’s abortion ban ‘soon’

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - The deadline for lawyers to file arguments on Kentucky’s abortion ban has passed.

A judge set the deadline for the ACLU and Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office for noon Monday.

The ACLU wants the judge to continue blocking Kentucky’s trigger law, which kicked in when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and ended federal abortion protections.

Cameron’s office says the law should take effect while the lawsuit plays out.

The judge says he’ll make a decision soon.

Last week, a judge allowed parts of another Kentucky abortion law to take effect. The General Assembly passed the bill earlier this year and the ACLU sued. A court initially decided to block it completely.

According to the Courier-Journal, a judge allowed the legislation’s 15-week abortion ban to take effect Friday. Parts of the law that restrict abortion medications and abortions for minors are still blocked.

