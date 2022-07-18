High water threat continues this evening

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a soggy finish to the weekend on Sunday, we’ve got some slightly quieter weather on the way after showers and storms push out tonight.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Showers and storms will remain scattered about the region as we head through the evening and early overnight hours tonight. Like last night, our biggest threats look to be the potential for heavy rain making flooding issues around the region even worse. Lows overnight remain muggy, still falling into the upper 60s.

Clouds and showers look to linger a bit around the region as we head into Tuesday morning, though a slow return to sunshine will be possible as we head into the afternoon hours. Temperatures warm back up to near average as we top out in the middle to upper 80s during the afternoon. Partly cloudy skies turn mostly clear as we head into the overnight hours as high pressure temporarily moves into the region. Overnight lows stay muggy, as we stay around 70 overnight.

Midweek and Beyond

It’s July and that means showers and storms are never far off. And that will certainly be the case as we move into the second half of the work week. Sunshine will be with us through the day on Wednesday as high pressure makes a pit stop in the Ohio Valley. That will lead to plenty of sunshine and hot weather on the way heading into the afternoon. Temperatures are back in the upper 80s and lower 90s for Wednesday afternoon. Clouds begin to increase, however, as we head into Wednesday night. That’s because yet another storm system is heading in our direction.

We’ll start Thursday off with a mix of sun and clouds in the morning hours as a couple of scattered showers or storms could build up yet again in the afternoon hours. At this time, severe weather doesn’t look to be a big threat, but heavy rain will remain a good bet if storms develop in the afternoon with highs back in the upper 80s. We’ll get a hot break on Friday with sunshine returning and highs near 90 before another stray showers and storm threat tries to work in for the weekend.

