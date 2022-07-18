Advertisement

Harlan fire chief to retire after 22 years of service

By Alyssa Williams
Published: Jul. 18, 2022
HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Harlan City Fire Department will be saying goodbye to one of their own as long-time Fire Chief Linette Hutchison is retiring.

Hutchison has filled this role for 22 years, becoming one of the first females to hold the title of fire chief across our region.

Hutchison began her firefighting journey in the 80s.

Beech Fork Elementary School was holding a basketball game to raise money in order to build the Bledsoe Volunteer Fire Department.

That was when Hutchison decided, “I’m not baking cookies, I’ll be a firefighter,” she said.

After being a volunteer firefighter for Bledsoe Volunteer Fire Department then for the Harlan City Fire Department, Hutchison was named fire chief in 2000.

Hutchison said he was not welcomed with open arms at first.

“I was shocked,” she said. “Of course that caused all sorts of chaos and people quit and all that stuff.”

But Hutchison added she did not let chaos stand in her way.

“It was a little sketchy. It was a little off and on there for a while but we’ve got a good crew now,” she said.

Several members of the current crew, like Deputy Chief James Billings, said Hutchison will be greatly missed.

“Some of the guys who have been here three for four years, says like its like losing their mom,” said Billings. “Some of them, that’s what they call her, ‘momma.’”

Hutchison said she hopes her legacy can inspire other young women who are interested in pursing this field to just ‘go for it.’

“I hope I’m opening up roadways for other women to get into the fire service, or even guys for that matter, but especially women,” she said. “It’s important It’s really important. They have everything to contribute.”

Hutchison will officially retire at the end of the month and the Deputy Chief James Billings, is set to become the next fire chief.

Hutchison said this next chapter of life will involve riding her motorcycle, gardening and taking in the world around her.

