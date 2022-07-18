Advertisement

Freedom House aims to open homeless shelter in Hazard

Downtown Hazard
Downtown Hazard(WYMT)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The closest homeless shelter for people in Hazard is currently in Floyd or Breathitt County. That is why non-profit the organization Freedom House is taking steps to open a shelter that people could find temporary housing.

“We can bridge that gap. We can bring them in, take care of them, until such times they get on their feet,” Freedom House executive director Dale Hanlon said.

The last homeless shelter in Hazard was Hope House, where Hanlon volunteered and says was not always organized. Now he wants another chance to make a difference in people’s lives, starting with finding other housing options now.

“We will find you a spot. We don’t want anybody out in the streets, deeper out in the cold, that’s our main goal. And yes we’ll be faith based but that doesn’t mean anyone is excluded,” Hanlon said.

Hanlon said there is no timetable for when a shelter could open, as they are still waiting to get another grant money to fund a place that could house people.

