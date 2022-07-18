Advertisement

Food City, Proctor & Gamble team up in relief efforts for Buchanan Co. flood victims

(Billy Bowling)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABINGDON, Va. (WYMT) - Families affected by the recent flooding in southwest Virginia will be getting more support in the coming days as more companies team up to provide relief to those in need.

Food City joined forces with Proctor and Gamble to bring clean clothes and a “mobile laundromat”.

The laundromat houses more than 32 washers and dryers that can clean more than 300 loads of laundry per day.

“During times of disaster, even the smallest convenience can make a big difference. Our Tide Loads of Hope program provides free laundry service and clean clothes during a time when they’re most needed,” says Matt Mueller, senior account executive for Procter & Gamble.

The Loads of Hope truck is located at Grundy Baptist Church (1283 Edgewater Dr., Grundy, VA 24614). The service is available for area flood victims from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. until capacity is reached.

“Food City is certainly no stranger to disaster. Having survived a devastating flood and fire that destroyed our flagship store and corporate offices on two separate occasions, we can relate to the heartbreak and devastation that follows a disaster of this magnitude. We’re using every resource at our disposal to aid in the recovery efforts,” says Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

closed sign
Popular Floyd County restaurant closed until further notice
Perry County Sheriff
Perry County Sheriff’s Office investigating Saturday shooting
A woman in West Virginia has awakened from a coma after being attacked two years ago.
Woman wakes from 2-year coma; brother arrested in attack, authorities say
Drug Bust
Police: ‘Significant’ drug bust on Saturday
Undercover drug buy takes a dangerous turn in Kentucky

Latest News

A lawsuit says the company owes more than $1.2 million in damages to the city.
City of Pikeville claims ‘captive customers,’ decline in quality as part of $1.2 million lawsuit against Suddenlink
Crews respond to deadly I-75 crash, lanes closed
Crews respond to deadly I-75 crash, road open
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is now using the number 988 to help people who are...
Ky. officials hold ceremony to recognize launch of new crisis helpline number, 988
Noah Thompson
American Idol winner to perform at longtime Johnson Co. festival