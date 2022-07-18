Food City, Proctor & Gamble team up in relief efforts for Buchanan Co. flood victims

ABINGDON, Va. (WYMT) - Families affected by the recent flooding in southwest Virginia will be getting more support in the coming days as more companies team up to provide relief to those in need.

Food City joined forces with Proctor and Gamble to bring clean clothes and a “mobile laundromat”.

The laundromat houses more than 32 washers and dryers that can clean more than 300 loads of laundry per day.

“During times of disaster, even the smallest convenience can make a big difference. Our Tide Loads of Hope program provides free laundry service and clean clothes during a time when they’re most needed,” says Matt Mueller, senior account executive for Procter & Gamble.

The Loads of Hope truck is located at Grundy Baptist Church (1283 Edgewater Dr., Grundy, VA 24614). The service is available for area flood victims from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. until capacity is reached.

“Food City is certainly no stranger to disaster. Having survived a devastating flood and fire that destroyed our flagship store and corporate offices on two separate occasions, we can relate to the heartbreak and devastation that follows a disaster of this magnitude. We’re using every resource at our disposal to aid in the recovery efforts,” says Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.