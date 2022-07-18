Driving in the rain? Here are some tips

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A rainy Monday caused issues on the I-75 corridor in Laurel and Whitley counties.

”It’s typical when you’ll go a long time without having rain,” said Nathan Kirby with the Corbin Fire Department. “So, we’ve been in a bit of a dry spell and then when we have hard hitting rain, all the oil and residue that’s on the asphalt sort of rises to the top.”

Kirby said those conditions make the roads slicker, which could cause issues. The fire department responded to a deadly crash on interstate 75 in Whitley County. He said in Laurel County he knew of at least three crashes.

”People really underestimate how slick the road really is,” he said. “If you can get out there while it’s raining, and you’re driving by at 60 miles an hour, and you can feel how slick that it is, you would definitely look at it in a different way and slow down.”

If you find yourself hydroplaning, do not stomp on the brakes.

”You want to just let off the gas,” he added. “Try to coast, slow down that way and naturally, get your traction back.”

When the roads are wet, you will want to keep an eight to nine foot following distance to the car in front of you.

”Just because the speed limit is 70, doesn’t mean you have to go 70,” he said. “If the rain starts falling really, really hard and heavy, go ahead and turn off your radio, turn off your music.”

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.