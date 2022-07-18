City of Pikeville claims ‘captive customers,’ decline in quality as part of $1.2 million lawsuit against Suddenlink

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The City of Pikeville is suing Suddenlink Communications, claiming the television and Internet provider violated its franchise agreement and currently owes the city more than $1.2 million in damages- a number that increases daily.

The city commission adopted a resolution in 2009, wherein the parent company of Suddenlink- listed in the July 11 lawsuit as Cequel III Communications, LLC- entered into a 10-year franchise agreement with the city. By 2015, the parent company merged with Altice S.A.

According to the lawsuit, Suddenlink was still considered bound to the franchise ordinance in the years to follow. In 2018, documents claim the city received notice that “Suddenlink still holds the cable service franchise.. and is bound by its terms, which are unchanged by the Restructuring.”

However, the lawsuit claims the reorganization had “dire consequences for cable service in Pikeville.” The lawsuit claims Altice purchases companies like Suddenlink in “areas where few if any viable alternatives exist for phone, cable, and internet service” before employing cost-cutting measures that “significantly reduces the quality of service.”

“Because of the dearth of alternatives, Altice also raises rates on its captive customers even as the service quality declines,” the lawsuit stated.

The lawsuit included customer reviews and concerns from the company’s Better Business Bureau page, as well as comments from an American Customer Satisfaction Index Telecommunications Study. The city commission has also hosted several meetings over the years to discuss the provider with its customers.

In June 2020, Pikeville Mayor Jimmy Carter sent a letter to Altice, in which he informed the company of Suddenlink’s “failures to comply” with the city ordinance. That letter noted the company would owe the city liquified damages. As of July 2022, the lawsuit claims those damages are more than $1.2 million and “damages accrue daily.”

The lawsuit asks that Suddenlink be declared in violation of the ordinance, be held responsible for the “damages,” and requests an injunction to require the company to “provide services under the franchise.”

In 2020, Altice officials told WYMT, “Suddenlink is committed to the City of Pikeville and our customers in the region, where we have invested in our network to bring faster broadband speeds to local residents and businesses, launched a low-cost broadband service for eligible students, seniors and veterans in need, and where we continue to participate in local community initiatives... We have met with and been responsive to requests from the City Commission and look forward to working with them further to address their concerns.”

On Monday, WYMT reached out to Suddenlink for a comment about the lawsuit.

The filing can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.