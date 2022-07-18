Chase Estep picked in MLB Draft

LOS ANGELES (WYMT) - A former Corbin Redhound baseball standout and Kentucky Wildcat star has been picked in the 2022 MLB Draft.

Chase Estep has been taken 269th overall in the ninth round by the New York Mets in the MLB Draft.

The former Redhound exploded this season with 13 home runs and 16 stolen bases and a batting average of .302. As a third baseman, Estep finished with a .932 fielding percentage in 2022.

