Advertisement

Chase Estep picked in MLB Draft

Chase Estep drives in four, Wildcats score first shutout of season
Chase Estep drives in four, Wildcats score first shutout of season(UK Athletics)
By John Lowe
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (WYMT) - A former Corbin Redhound baseball standout and Kentucky Wildcat star has been picked in the 2022 MLB Draft.

Chase Estep has been taken 269th overall in the ninth round by the New York Mets in the MLB Draft.

The former Redhound exploded this season with 13 home runs and 16 stolen bases and a batting average of .302. As a third baseman, Estep finished with a .932 fielding percentage in 2022.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

closed sign
Popular Floyd County restaurant closed until further notice
Crews respond to deadly I-75 crash, lanes closed
Crews respond to deadly I-75 crash, road open
Undercover drug buy takes a dangerous turn in Kentucky
Perry County Sheriff
Perry County Sheriff’s Office investigating Saturday shooting
A woman in West Virginia has awakened from a coma after being attacked two years ago.
Woman wakes from 2-year coma; brother arrested in attack, authorities say

Latest News

Ryan Ritter hit a solo homer Friday.
Ryan Ritter picked in 4th round of MLB Draft
.
Will Levis, Chris Rodriguez on preseason Maxwell Award watchlist
Coach Cal Named to Conference USA Hall of Fame Class of 2022
Kash Daniel teaching some kids during his camp in Paintsville.
Kash Daniel hosts football camp in Paintsville