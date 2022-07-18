Benefit lunch planned later this month for Eastern Ky. deputy injured in shooting

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A community benefit lunch is in the works for Floyd County Sheriff’s Department deputy Darrin Lawson.

Lawson was injured during a shootout in Allen in June.

Deputy Lawson is at UK Hospital in Lexington where he has undergone surgeries for his injuries.

He was recently reunited with his two-year-old daughter last week.

The benefit is from 10:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 27th at the Old Courthouse in Floyd County.

It is $6.00 per dinner. You can see more below:

