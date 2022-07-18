BBB warns Buchanan County flood victims of potential scams

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Better Business Bureau Serving Western Virginia is warning Buchanan County flood victims of ‘storm chaser’ contractors.

These contractors typically follow natural disasters and try to take advantage of victims. Storm chaser contractors will promise lower than average prices and quick repair times.

However, the BBB says the contractors will just take the victims money.

“If they’re knocking there, on your door and they’re telling you, ‘Hey I can do this for you, take care of it, I just want the money right now to go buy supplies’, you want to turn them away,” President Julie Wheeler said. “You always want to do your homework you always want to deal with someone you can find if you have a problem down the road.”

The BBB recommends flooding victims reach out to local contracting companies and their insurance agents. The Bureau Serving Western Virginia has not received any scam reports from flooding victims as of Monday.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.