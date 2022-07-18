American Idol winner’s performance canceled at Apple Festival

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have sad news about Kentucky Apple Festival and Noah Thompson fans.

Festival organizers announced on Tuesday that Noah Thompson will no longer be performing at the Apple Festival due to scheduling conflicts.

They have not announced who will be performing in his place Friday.

The Kentucky Apple Festival was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19.

The festival takes place this year on Sept. 30, and Oct. 1.

