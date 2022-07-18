American Idol winner to perform at longtime Johnson Co. festival
Published: Jul. 18, 2022
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have big news for Kentucky Apple Festival and Noah Thompson fans!
Festival leaders posted on Facebook a list of headliners set to perform at the festival.
The headliners are below:
- Friday Sept. 30: Noah Thompson
- Saturday Oct.1: Exile
The Kentucky Apple Festival was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19.
The festival takes place this year on Sept. 30, and Oct. 1.
