American Idol winner to perform at longtime Johnson Co. festival

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have big news for Kentucky Apple Festival and Noah Thompson fans!

Festival leaders posted on Facebook a list of headliners set to perform at the festival.

The headliners are below:

Friday Sept. 30: Noah Thompson

Saturday Oct.1: Exile

The Kentucky Apple Festival was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19.

The festival takes place this year on Sept. 30, and Oct. 1.

