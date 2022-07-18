Advertisement

American Idol winner to perform at longtime Johnson Co. festival

Noah Thompson
Noah Thompson(Noah Thompson's Facebook Page)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have big news for Kentucky Apple Festival and Noah Thompson fans!

Festival leaders posted on Facebook a list of headliners set to perform at the festival.

The headliners are below:

  • Friday Sept. 30: Noah Thompson
  • Saturday Oct.1: Exile

The Kentucky Apple Festival was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19.

The festival takes place this year on Sept. 30, and Oct. 1.

