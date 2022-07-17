Advertisement

THP: 4-car crash in Campbell Co. leaves 3 severely injured

There are no pending charges listed on the preliminary report provided by the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
By Paige Hill
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A crash involving four vehicles in Campbell County Saturday left three people, including a juvenile, severely injured, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

According to a preliminary report, at around 2:05 p.m. on July 16, Tawanna McCartney, 52, of Jacksboro was driving a Ford and Thomas Sturm, 59, of Hamilton, Ohio was driving a Jeep west on State Route 63 near Old Middlesboro Road. Due to congestion, officials said both vehicles came to a sudden stop.

The report states that McCartney saw another Jeep driven by Johnathan Marcum, 40, of Middlesboro, Kentucky, rapidly approaching the vehicle from behind. As a result, officials said the McCartney attempted to avoid the collision by pulling forward and striking the trailer that Sturm was pulling.

Shortly after, Marcum hit Sturm’s trailer, also. As a result, the impact caused Marcum to move into oncoming traffic, striking a Chevrolet head-on driven by Estil Alford, 51, of Speedwell, Tennessee.

Marcum, Alford and a child in Alford’s vehicle were severely injured. All other drivers and passengers were reported as uninjured.

Every individual in each vehicle was wearing a seatbelt, the report stated.

There are no pending charges at this time, THP officials said.

