Severe Weather Alert Day: Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible to close out the weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Showers and thunderstorms are possible as we close out the weekend, and some of those could be strong to severe.

Tonight through Monday night

Scattered showers and thunderstorms stick around into tonight, and some of those could be strong to severe. A Level 2 Slight Risk (yellow color) is in place from London to Phelps and back to the north. Everyone else is included in a Level 1 Marginal Risk (green color). Heavy rain and damaging, straight-line winds will be the main threats. We could also see some localized, high water issues. Stay weather aware, and have a way to receive warnings.

Severe Weather Outlook (WYMT Weather)

Soggy weather continues into Monday. Scattered showers will be possible. High temperatures will be much cooler! We only top out in the upper-70s and lower-80s.

Into Monday night, the weather starts to quiet down. A spotty shower is possible, but most of us begin to dry out and clear out. Low temperatures fall into the upper-60s.

Summer Sizzle Returns

Enjoy the cooler weather on Monday because the Summer heat quickly returns by midweek.

Spotty showers are possible on Tuesday under a mix of Sun and clouds. It will be warm with temperatures reaching the mid-80s. Lows fall into the upper-60s.

Into Wednesday, we get even warmer! Temperatures soar into the low-and-mid-90s. Remember those heat safety tips if you plan to be outside for a long time. A stray shower is possible, but most of us stay dry under a partly cloudy sky.

Extended Forecast

Models are indicating some very warm air by the end of the week.

We stay in the lower-90s on Thursday and Friday under a mostly sunny sky. Again, a stray shower can not be ruled out, but the majority of us remain dry.

Overnight lows fall into the lower-70s for both days.

