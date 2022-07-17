‘The Scoop’ ice cream shop opens in downtown Prestonsburg

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Scoop ice cream shop has opened in Prestonsburg, and it is adding a sweet taste to downtown.

Customers can get a variety of sweets at The Scoop, featuring many ice cream flavors. This is the third store that owner Kaleb Rodebaugh has opened, along with Anglers Shaved Ice and Anglers Bait-N-Tackle, adding ice cream to his options.

“A lot of my customers wanted me to get downtown, so I was trying to find a spot downtown,” said Rodebaugh. “I knew when I was coming to town that I would have to rebrand or rename the business, so we came up with The Scoop.”

Rodebaugh also said he wanted to thank the community because they were slammed with business when they opened yesterday.

