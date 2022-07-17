Advertisement

Police: ‘Significant’ drug bust on Saturday

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 6 p.m. on Sunday
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 7:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the London Police Department announced a “significant” drug bust on Saturday.

According to police, someone noticed two men who looked like they were passed out in a car.

The car was parked in front of the Murphy Oil station on KY-192.

When police got to the scene, they saw drugs in plain view in the car.

After investigating, police found 3.5 pounds of marijuana, ten THC cartridges, six packs of THC gummies, 2.5 grams of cocaine and 4.5 grams of meth.

“Two out-of-state suspected drug dealers picked the wrong I-75 exit at which to take a drug-induced nap Saturday,” a post read on the London Police Department Facebook page.

The men were taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center on a number of charges. Their identities were not released.

Two dogs were also found in the car. They were taken to the Laurel County Animal Shelter.

