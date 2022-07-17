Perry County Sheriff’s Office investigating Saturday shooting

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Perry County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a Saturday shooting.

Around 7:30 p.m., deputies responded to the Hull School Road area in Bonnyman.

According to officials, the shooting was related to a domestic situation.

One man was shot and flown to Pikeville Medical Center for treatment.

No arrests were made, but the investigation continues.

