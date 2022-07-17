Advertisement

Paul holds commanding fundraising advantage in Senate race

(WAVE News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Republican U.S. Sen. Rand Paul holds a commanding fundraising advantage over Democratic challenger Charles Booker heading into the final months of their Kentucky campaign.

Paul’s campaign says he raised more than $3.1 million in the three-month period through June.

Booker’s campaign says he collected more than $1.3 million.

Paul had $9.2 million still in the bank. Booker had about $900,000 remaining.

The campaign between Paul and Booker is a battle between starkly different philosophies.

Booker is a progressive who promotes Medicare for All and a basic universal income.

Paul is a libertarian-leaning conservative who rails against socialism and big-government programs.

