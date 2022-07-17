Advertisement

New National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number, 988, now accessible

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is now using the number 988 to help people who are...
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is now using the number 988 to help people who are suicidal or going through a mental health crisis.(Source: WKYT)
By Julia Sandor
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 11:03 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Paris, Ky. (WKYT) - The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is now using the number 988 to help people who are suicidal or going through a mental health crisis. It is similar to 911, except it will connect you with a trained mental health professional. Since 911 wasn’t created or set up to deal with a mental health crisis, the goal of this number is to make calling for help simple.

“I really think having this much quicker crisis line to remember is going to help save lives,” Marcie Timmerman, with Mental Health America of Kentucky said.

She said the new three-digit number will make calling for help easier.

According to the Department of Health and Human Services, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline received 3.6 million calls, texts, or chats.

Timmerman said when COVID-19 first hit, they saw the number of calls into their centers increase, and she expects to see that number to continue to grow.

“As far as transforming the system, there’s also pieces of 988 that help the right person respond on the ground if that’s necessary,” Timmerman said,” Most of the time, the phone call is really the service that people need.”

She said this service will allow people to talk on the phone, get the help they need, and even make future mental health appointments.

All community mental health centers in Kentucky are connected and answering this line as well. If you call in the state, you are more likely to speak to a Kentuckian.

“That was one thing that we all felt really strongly about. Bringing everyone together and bringing everyone the resources as fast as possible,” she said.

Their hope is that the number becomes well-known and is a safer alternative. The original National Suicide Prevention Lifeline phone number is also still in use.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

closed sign
Popular Floyd County restaurant closed until further notice
Option 9, that is available to candidates who have not obtained a bachelor’s degree and will...
Dept. of Education passes new option to address teacher shortage
Puppies in Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter
Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter to euthanize pets due to overflow
John Calipari visits Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy Darrin Lawson in the hospital
UK head men’s basketball coach visits officer injured in Floyd County shooting
Kyle Wiggins
Middlesboro Police looking for missing man

Latest News

Perry County Sheriff
Perry County Sheriff’s Office investigating Saturday shooting
A diagnosis Avery's family never saw coming now leaves her in the hospital for over a month.
Benefit held for child after heart transplant and cancer diagnosis
closed sign
Popular Floyd County restaurant closed until further notice
Usually, Honor Flight Bluegrass takes Kentucky veterans on all expenses paid trips to the...
World War II Veterans Honored with Flight in B-25 Bomber