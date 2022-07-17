Law enforcement and tourism experts give vacation safety tips for summer travelers

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The summer months are a prime time for vacations and with many of us leaving for our next getaway, there are some tips to keep in mind to ensure the security of your home and the safety of you and your loved ones.

“Don’t let your guard down just because you’re on vacation,” said Gilbert Acciardo, Public Affairs Deputy with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.

Before you leave home to set out on your next adventure, make sure your home and any cars you are leaving behind are locked.

“That should be a given, but sometimes people don’t lock things up,” said Acciardo. “If you’ve got extra vehicles in the driveway, lock those up. You don’t want to make your house a target.”

Acciardo added that your social media posts while you are on vacation could be a great tool for burglars.

“If you want to take a hundred pictures on your vacation, that’s wonderful,” said Acciardo. “Don’t post those pictures while you’re down there and say, ‘I’m in Florida!’ that’s almost like hanging a sign on the outside of your house saying, ‘come and break in on me, I’m in Florida.’”

Once you are on vacation, it is important to stay aware of your surroundings.

“Check out the area as you’re coming into it to ensure that you know where the authorities are located, if there’s any type of emergency system, operating system, inside of the city to familiarize yourself,” said Maggy Monhollen, Executive Director of the Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission.

Acciardo added that the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office offers a program called “Away From Home Patrols”, where if you tell them you will be gone on vacation, they can patrol the area around your home while you are away.

If you plan to go on vacation, you can contact your local sheriff’s office or police department to see if they offer anything similar.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.