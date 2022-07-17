The Great Escape Corbin is offering mobile escape rooms

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - If you are looking for an exciting and engaging activity to do at your next birthday party or large gathering, one Southeastern Kentucky business has you covered.

The Great Escape Corbin, a business that offers escape room games at their store front, can now bring their games to you.

Great Escape is now offering mobile escape rooms, where they can set up and host escape rooms at birthday parties, church events and other gatherings.

The business’s owner and CEO, Emily Howard, said they have had great success with this endeavor so far.

”I love being able to go to people and their events,” said Howard. “The churches and the schools, and you know, people that wouldn’t technically be able to come here... Its really awesome to be able to go visit them and have our rooms there.”

There are currently two mobile escape rooms to choose from, but Howard said they plan to change and add more options in the future.

Howard added that The Great Escape Corbin will be set up at the Nibroc and Chicken Festivals.

If you are interested in visiting The Great Escape Corbin or even booking a mobile escape room, you can call the business at (606) 765-9452.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.