Benefit held for child after heart transplant and cancer diagnosis

A diagnosis Avery's family never saw coming now leaves her in the hospital for over a month.
By Kim Rafferty
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Eight-year-old Avery Sweat needed a heart transplant last year, after a stroke and a diagnosis of Dilated Cardiomyopathy.

When Avery started getting severe stomach pains following the transplant, her mom Ginger Sweat and Avery went back to Nationwide Children’s in Columbus, Ohio.

Doctors told them Avery now has cancer.

“It turned out it was a form of Lymphoma called PTLD caused by the anti-rejection medicine necessary for her to maintain her donor heart,” said Ginger Sweat.

Intensive chemo treatments at Nationwide Children’s happened for 70 days and Ginger said this time was harder.

“The cancer was not so cut and dry and its been hard to,” said Ginger. “The emotional impact of loosing her hair from Chemo.”

Avery will continue treatments closer to their home in Milton at Cabell-Huntington Hospital until October.

A benefit at Roadside Park in St. Albans was put on to help support Ginger’s family and all of their trips to Columbus and Huntington each week.

For an 8-year-old fighter, cancer is hard to understand.

“She had lots of spells where she said she was so ugly and she had to relearn a lot of things because she had a lot of muscle deterioration,” said Ginger.

Ginger is a proud mom to a daughter who always thinks of others.

“If you get upset around her she will do everything in her power to turn it around,” said Ginger. “Her Make-A-Wish was a play set but it had to have three swings one for each of her sisters.”

Their family’s fight continues but it is one she says is one so worth fighting for.

It is a long long journey I don’t know how long we will be fighting it but I pray every single day that God gives me a lifetime,” said Ginger.

For previous coverage of Avery’s journey click here.

To get in contact or help support Avery and her family, email Gingerellasweets@yahoo.com

