Bell County Sheriff’s Department asks for help identifying robbery suspect

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department are investigating an early morning robbery.

Around 5 a.m. Sunday, a deputy responded to a gas station off of Highway 119 near the Blackmont community.

According to a clerk at Howard’s Fuel Station, a man walked into the store with a knife and stole money from the register.

The clerk said the man ran from the gas station in an unknown direction.

According to officials, no car description was given, and the clerk was not injured during the incident.

If you have any information on the identity of the man, you can call Bell County Dispatch at 606-337-6174. All calls will be kept confidential.

