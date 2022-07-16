World War II Veterans Honored with Flight in B-25 Bomber

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Honor Flight Bluegrass was at the Russellville Logan County airport this morning, where several lucky veterans got to take a joy ride on a World War II B-25 Bomber.

“It’s a great airplane to fly World War II vets in because it has plenty of room inside,” said pilot Matt Conrad, “We can get into the smaller airports like this one that may have never seen a bomber.

Usually, Honor Flight Bluegrass takes Kentucky veterans on all expenses paid trips to the nation’s capital, but decided to switch things up this time around.

“We thought, why not take the plane to the community?” said Honor Flight Bluegrass chairman, Jeff Thoke, " It’s easier on them, fly them free. The normal cost is about $500, but the Kentucky Veterans Program trust fund is paying for everything.”

All done, of course, to pay tribute to those who served their country.

“We owe our veterans everything, especially World War II veterans who truly changed the course of history,” Thoke said.

For some veterans, this wasn’t their first rodeo with a B-25.

“I’ve flown in the B-25, that was the first bomber that bombed Japan,” said Marine veteran, Glenn Nuyt, “I also flew on the last plane to bomb Japan, it was a B-29, and that was quite a bit bigger than the one sitting out there right now.”

Though he said he enjoyed the fanfare, Nuyt said it was seeing how many people came out for the flight, that truly touched him

“You live in your home, you dream and you have memories of what happened,” Nuyt said, “You want to know, do they really care? Today proves they do.”

For everyone else involved, it was all about honoring the veterans.

“These guys are our heroes, they sacrificed so much for us in the war,” Conrad said, “We’re just trying to give back a little bit by taking them for a flight in an airplane that they may have served with in the war.”

Through everything, Thoke stressed the importance of cherishing World War Two veterans while they’re still around to tell their stories’.

“They’re so special when you see a World War II veteran, do so while you can and go up and thank them for their service,” Thoke said, “They truly changed the course of history, they’re an American living treasure.”

The bomber will be at the Boyle County Airport tomorrow at 10:30 A.M. Eastern Standard Time.

More information on the flights and Honor Flight Bluegrass can be found online.

Copyright 2022 WBKO. All rights reserved.