Williamsburg man with previous “violent conviction” sentenced to five years in prison

Williamsburg Police SUV
Williamsburg Police SUV(Zak Hawke/WYMT)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 9:18 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Williamsburg Police Department (WPD) announced a man with a previous violent conviction was sentenced to five years in prison.

On Wednesday, July 13, 47-year-old James A. Anderson, of Williamsburg, pleaded guilty to one count of being a convicted felon in possession of a gun and one count of meth possession.

According to officials, Anderson was previously charged with murder in 2008 and later plead guilty to an amended charge of manslaughter in 2010.

In 2022, Anderson was found with meth and a stolen gun. The gun was later returned to its owner.

“WPD stays committed to protecting our community and keeping illegally possessed weapons out of the hands of violent offenders,” a post read on the Williamsburg Police Department Facebook page.

