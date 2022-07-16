Advertisement

Waters recede, work remains as support for Buchanan County flood victims spreads

By Buddy Forbes
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 8:57 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Following devastating floodwaters that poured through areas near Oakwood this week, boots are on the ground as churches, organizations and volunteers bring in supplies and support to families in need.

Emergency Management officials said the search and rescue efforts were all successful, with no major injuries, missing people or deaths reported. With that in mind, many people are celebrating the small silver lining, but they said now the work begins to lift the community in love.

“Any other day, we pass each other on the street. But on disasters like today, you got people that’s coming to the aid of their neighbors,” said Wade Harman with Keen Mountain Holiness Church

With groups and supplies spread out around the 30-mile impacted stretch, churches like Keen Mountain Holiness Church are looking for ways to serve, partnering with another organization to provide cleaning items, food and water to the community.

“They need it. They’ve lost everything. They’ve lost their food, they’ve lost their clothes. You know, obviously, they lost their homes,” Harman said.

More groups, like Richlands organization “God’s Rockstars,” is also in the area, providing hot meals, cleaning supplies and encouragement for their neighbors. Their group’s motto: “Be a Miracle” is what brought them to the area.

“We, as people, need to realize that sometimes a hug, a smile, a kind gesture, a cleaning bucket, a mop, a shovel- in disaster, a case of water, is being a miracle,” said group founder Rocky Hill.

Each group said it is about being the hands and feet of God- showing the families hit hardest that the water did not take everything.

“People’s lives have been turned upside down and devastated,” said Harman. “And, you know, it’s just an honor to be able to you know show God’s love.”

Twin Valley Elementary School became ground zero for donations and more, providing everything from water to pet food. Community members said it is a beautiful thing to see so much hope in a time of horror.

Hill said the true work will not be over for some time, and he hopes to see the current level of support carry through the weeks and months to come.

“The heartbreaking part of this is: when it’s all calmed down and the house still ain’t rebuilt, where’s everybody going to be then?” he asked.

