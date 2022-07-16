Advertisement

UK head men’s basketball coach visits officer injured in Floyd County shooting

John Calipari visits Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy Darrin Lawson in the hospital
John Calipari visits Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy Darrin Lawson in the hospital(John Calipari)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 9:32 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - UK head men’s basketball coach John Calipari visited an officer who is still recovering from the deadly Floyd County shooting.

Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy Darrin Lawson and his fiancée Madasyn were pictured with Coach Cal in a hospital in Lexington.

“Please keep Darrin and Madasyn, as well as the families of Ralph Frasure, William Petry, and Jacob Chaffins in your prayers,” a post read on Calipari’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic picture of Carr Creek Lake.
Coroner releases name of man found dead in Carr Creek Lake
Option 9, that is available to candidates who have not obtained a bachelor’s degree and will...
Dept. of Education passes new option to address teacher shortage
Ky. assistant elementary school principal arraigned on child sex crimes
Ky. assistant elementary school principal arraigned on child sex crimes
WKYT first reported on Dr. Michael Heilig in 2018 when he failed a drug test after being pulled...
Ky. doctor who was pulled from operating room under investigation again
FILE - In this May 9, 2016 file photo, Ivana Trump, ex-wife of President Donald Trump, attends...
Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73

Latest News

Speed Limit Sign
‘Not So Fast, Kentucky’ campaign running through July 31
Williamsburg Police SUV
Williamsburg man with previous “violent conviction” sentenced to five years in prison
Kyle Wiggins
Middlesboro Police looking for missing man
Construction on I-75
I-75 widening project in Laurel County comes to a close