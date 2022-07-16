Advertisement

Single Action Shooting Society hosts Black Gold Shootout in Clay County

Shootout
Shootout(None)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - For many people, growing up to be a cowboy or cowgirl like in the old western movies might seem like a dream, but one event in Clay County aims to turn that dream into a reality.

Attendees from 14 states came out to take part in the annual Single Action Shooting Society (SASS) Black Gold Shootout at Ponderosa Pines in Clay County.

Throughout the weekend, shooters competed against one another in timed shootouts, hillbilly spelling bees and other creative events.

”The shooting is a great part of it, but the friendship and the friends here, you know, its just unbelievable,” said Jerome “Copperhead Joe” Jarvis, range master and property owner. “If you have a rifle break or something, your competition will hand you his rifle and still try to beat you. Its just amazing, that part of it.”

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 6 p.m. on Saturday

The shootout kicked off Wednesday and concluded Saturday night with an awards ceremony and ball for the event attendees.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Teenager dead after being hit by train in Laurel County
Option 9, that is available to candidates who have not obtained a bachelor’s degree and will...
Dept. of Education passes new option to address teacher shortage
Ky. assistant elementary school principal arraigned on child sex crimes
Ky. assistant elementary school principal arraigned on child sex crimes
Generic picture of Carr Creek Lake.
Coroner releases name of man found dead in Carr Creek Lake
Historic party flip: More voters now registered as Republicans in Kentucky

Latest News

fire muster
Lily Volunteer Fire Department hosts first post-pandemic fire muster
Mountain News Weekend Edition at 6 p.m. - Saturday - Anthony Brown
Mountain News Weekend Edition at 6 p.m. - Saturday - Anthony Brown
Mountain News Weekend Edition at 6 p.m. - Saturday - Kash Daniel Camp
Mountain News Weekend Edition at 6 p.m. - Saturday - Kash Daniel Camp
Licking River cleanup
Morgan County Water District holds river cleanup