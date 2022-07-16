Single Action Shooting Society hosts Black Gold Shootout in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - For many people, growing up to be a cowboy or cowgirl like in the old western movies might seem like a dream, but one event in Clay County aims to turn that dream into a reality.

Attendees from 14 states came out to take part in the annual Single Action Shooting Society (SASS) Black Gold Shootout at Ponderosa Pines in Clay County.

Throughout the weekend, shooters competed against one another in timed shootouts, hillbilly spelling bees and other creative events.

”The shooting is a great part of it, but the friendship and the friends here, you know, its just unbelievable,” said Jerome “Copperhead Joe” Jarvis, range master and property owner. “If you have a rifle break or something, your competition will hand you his rifle and still try to beat you. Its just amazing, that part of it.”

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 6 p.m. on Saturday

The shootout kicked off Wednesday and concluded Saturday night with an awards ceremony and ball for the event attendees.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.