Showers and storms return for the second half of the weekend

Our next weather system will bring showers and thunderstorms to the mountains for the second half of the weekend.

Tonight through Sunday night

The weather remains quiet into tonight. A stray shower or two is possible, but most of us will be dry. Low temperatures only fall into the upper-60s and lower-70s under a partly cloudy sky.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely as we round out the weekend, and a few of those could be strong to severe with heavy rain and gusty winds. A Level 1 Marginal risk is in place for much of the region (counties in dark green). The overall threat is low, but stay weather aware just in case. Another warm day is in store with highs reaching the upper-80s.

SPC Day 2 Outlook (WYMT Weather)

Into Sunday night, more showers and thunderstorms will be possible. We stay partly to mostly cloudy with lows falling into the upper-60s.

BRIEF Heat Relief, Then More Heat

Soggy weather continues into Monday with more showers and thunderstorms possible. It will be MUCH cooler across the mountains. High temperatures only reach the upper-70s and lower-80s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

This heat relief is extremely short-lived as we are back in the upper-80s by Tuesday. An isolated shower or two is possible, especially during the morning and early afternoon. We begin to dry out by the late afternoon and evening.

The warmest day of the week looks to be Wednesday. High temperatures soar into the low-and-mid-90s across the region. A stray shower is possible, but most of us will stay hot and dry under a mix of Sun and clouds.

Extended Forecast

The forecast looks similar to round out the next work week.

A stray shower is possible on Thursday, but the majority of us remain dry. It will be warm with highs topping out in the upper-80s and lower-90s.

Hot and mostly dry weather continues into Friday. Again, temperatures reach the upper-80s and lower-90s. A stray shower can not be ruled out, but most of us look to stay dry.

