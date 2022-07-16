Richmond church’s ‘Ukrainian Family Night’ sells out before start

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - First Methodist Church in Richmond opened its doors Friday night to raise money for Ukrainian refugees.

The church hosted a ‘Ukrainian Family Night’ and sold out of tickets before the event ever started.

Guests enjoyed authentic Ukrainian food and listened to a children’s choir sing.

Some said the event made them feel safe after seeing what’s happened to their home country.

LATEST FROM UKRAINE | Officials: Russian missiles kill at least 23 in Ukraine, wound over 100

“I feel really bad for those people, they have to leave everything, and run and ask for help [from] other people, other countries,” said Natalia Serdunch, who attended the fundraiser.

After moving to America, Serdunch said she is happy to help whenever she can, but it’s still heartbreaking to see the tragedy continue overseas.

This event was created to raise money for a Ukrainian refugee center in Shumen, Bulgaria.

“I have a number of friends who live in Shumen who are working with the Ukrainian refugees there and we are so excited that we were able to partner with that Methodist church to help support a whole lot of kids who are about to enter school this fall in a new country and they’re learning to speak a new language,” said Ginny Whitehouse, the event coordinator.

People donated as they came to the event, and all the money from each ticket sold went to their fundraiser. The church also held a silent auction filled with donated items from the community like quilts and baskets.

The money they send to Bulgaria will go towards school supplies, food packages, and electricity.

“How can we help those people that opened up their homes to host these people? To be able to provide the food and everything they need,” said Alex Chubaruk, with Christian Mission Ebenezer.

Many people at the event shared their appreciation for the community’s support.

“Like seeing the Ukrainian flags in different cities, like in the capitols, everywhere, it just feels amazing,” said Serdunch.

If you want to help or donate to Shumen’s refugee center you can contact the First Methodist Church in Richmond for details on how to help.

