Morgan County Water District holds river cleanup

Licking River cleanup
Licking River cleanup(WYMT)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
West Liberty, Ky. (WYMT) - Plastic, tires and other kinds of debris could be found in the Licking River in Morgan County.

In response to this, the Morgan County Water District held a river cleanup today to restore cleaner streams that people get drinking water from.

“This is where our drinking water comes from. When you turn your faucet on, you don’t think about it,” Ashlee Ferguson with the water district’s human relations said.

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 6 p.m. on Saturday

A lot of the debris came from a tornado that hit ten years ago, leaving plastic and glass all down the stream. That debris causes the distribution system to clog up.

“Where the water comes in, that gets clogged, and that gets clogged with debris. Tires, trash, and things like that clog the intake. And that’s why they have to shut the plant down, and then they have to go down there and pry everything out of that intake,” Morgan County Water District general manager Shannon Elam said.

Morgan County Water District hopes to host a river cleanup once every year.

