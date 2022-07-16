Advertisement

Middlesboro Police looking for missing man

Kyle Wiggins
Kyle Wiggins(Middlesboro Police Department)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 9:12 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Middlesboro Police Department are looking for a missing man.

Kyle Wiggins was last seen on July 8 in the area of Willow Street, close to the Binghamtown 4-way.

According to police, Wiggins is 5′11″ and weighs around 180 pounds.

He has short, brown hair, green eyes, and a short beard/goatee.

Police said Wiggins was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, and blue shorts, carrying a black skateboard and a camouflage backpack.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you can call Middlesboro Police at 606-248-3636.

