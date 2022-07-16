Lily Volunteer Fire Department hosts first post-pandemic fire muster

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Lily Volunteer Fire Department of Laurel County hosted their first post-pandemic Appalachian Foothills Fire Muster on Saturday.

“We were wanting the community to come together, we were wanting the tri-counties to come together, we were wanting the states to come together, and this is an event that all firefighters can participate in.” said Bo Carmon, Senior Firefighter with the Lily Volunteer Fire Department.

Through timed competitions between themselves and other departments, first responders can not only practice their skills, but they can show the public that they are just people too.

“Now of days, volunteer departments are short-handed, needless to say,” said Megan Jones, Captain of the Lily Volunteer Fire Department. “Its a really good things to bring the public in and to let them see that its not just us going to calls, that we can get out and have fun.”

Those with the fire department said this event can not only help build a relationship with the community, but it will also strengthen relationships within the department.

“We have a lot of guys who actually never got to participate in a muster, because most of our guys came in during COVID,” said Carmon.

Those with the department added that it is important to take the time to put out any misconceptions people might have about their job.

“Its really great that the community can see us in this light and not just on bad days,” said Jones.

Carmon added that this is the first muster the department has hosted since 2016 and that he hopes to involve more departments across the state to create an even bigger event in the future.

