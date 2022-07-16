Advertisement

Lexington activist celebrates ‘vindication’ in trial on charges stemming from protests

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Sarah Williams threw a party Friday night to celebrate her victory in a Lexington courtroom.

Williams was facing a handful of charges and was the only protestor to go on trial after the racial injustice marches in downtown Lexington.

On Wednesday, a jury found Williams not guilty on all but one of them.

Williams cried tears of joy following the verdict. She told us she feels like change is starting to take place in this city.

“It been a long two years. It’s vindication in a lot of ways. My name has been through the mud,” Williams said then.

Williams told WKYT Friday night the community helped her through the process.

“It was a long two years, but it’s been sweet, very very sweet, to see the community stand with me,” said Williams.

“I mean once the community heard there was going to be a fine attached to the guilty verdict of disorderly conduct, people were asking me what can we do, where can we send money? And it’s the community that’s kept me going.”

Williams said while the victory is meaningful, there’s still a lot of work to be done in Lexington.

