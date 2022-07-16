Kash Daniel hosts football camp in Paintsville

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - A Paintsville Tiger legend was back home teaching the next generation on Saturday.

Former Tiger and Kentucky linebacker Kash Daniel led a football camp for elementary school kids looking to become the next great mountain star.

“It’s just great to see all the kids out here,” Daniel said. “Hopefully they learn something and take it. Hopefully we can ignite one spark for that kid to look at this game and see what it’s done for so many people and hopefully they can have the same spark I had or my other coaches had and just create that work ethic for them to continue down the line.”

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.