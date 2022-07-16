I-75 widening project in Laurel County comes to a close

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A three-year project in Laurel County to widen I-75 was completed this week, and it gives drivers a safer, more efficient way to travel from Exit 29 in Corbin to Covington.

The $120 million project expanded the 14-mile northbound and southbound highway from four to six lanes.

In northern Laurel County, work included building two new bridge overpasses on U.S. 25, adding truck climbing lanes near Woods Creek Lake Dam where the road is steep, and widening ten miles of road from south of KY-909 to Exit 41 in London.

All lanes are expected to open on Saturday, July 16.

“I’m excited to announce the completion of the I-75 widening project in Laurel County, which provides more efficient travel along this critical regional and national commerce corridor,” said Governor Andy Beshear. “Now travelers have a continuous, wider route to help them move south to north from Corbin to Covington.”

The I-75 widening project in southern Laurel County was completed in December 2021. This project widened four miles in both directions and reconstructed the bridges over the Little Laurel River.

“Travelers will soon reap the rewards of years of construction to deliver this transformative project that will make travel more efficient and provide more lanes to get to your destination faster,” said KYTC Secretary Jim Gray.

In Rockcastle County, more than 13 miles of I-75 were widened in 2020. The project also replaced five bridges and overpasses, added new truck climbing lanes, and added new traffic cameras at Exits 62 and 59.

