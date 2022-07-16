Blair Green, Maci Morris host 606 Girls Basketball Camp

PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - A pair of former mountain stars turned Kentucky Wildcats returned to God’s country on Friday.

Kentucky guard and captain Blair Green and former UK and Bell County star Maci Morris hosted the 606 Girls Basketball Camp at Pineville High School.

Young girls had the opportunity to see what it was like participating in a college-style practice, running through drills and exercises. Green says that the opportunity to come back and teach helps her out as a leader for the Blue and White.

“Coming off like my leadership goals for this yea.r I’m a captain on the team so being able to do these camps have just like really working on my leadership and just giving back to my community and trying to make an impact on the girls around me and just saying they can play at this level too,” said Green.

The camp will continue on Saturday.

