Woman’s name released in deadly Logan County crash

(MGN Images)
By Martina Bills
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – West Virginia State Police have released the name of a woman who died in a car accident on Thursday, July 14 in Logan County.

Troopers at the Logan Detachment said Maria Ann Ellis, 26, of Rock, W.Va., died in the single car accident.

It happened along Route 10 between Logan and Man.

Troopers said Ellis was driving south when her car left the road crashing into a concrete median. The car then traveled across both southbound lanes and rolled several times.

State police said the Mercer County woman died at the scene.

The investigation is continuing.

