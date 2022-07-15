Toasty start to the weekend, higher rain chances return Sunday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Summer heat continues into the weekend, but our next weather system looks to bring showers, storms and brief heat relief to the mountains by the start of the work week.

Tonight through Saturday night

The weather looks calm across the mountains into tonight. We stay partly cloudy, but we are watching out for areas of patchy fog into the overnight. Low temperatures fall into the mid-and-upper-60s.

The first half of the weekend looks hot and mostly dry. We stay under a mix of Sun and clouds on Saturday. A pop-up shower or storm is possible, especially into the afternoon and evening, but most of us will be dry. High temperatures soar into the upper-80s and lower-90s.

The forecast looks very similar into Saturday night. We remain mild, muggy and partly cloudy. Low temperatures only bottom out in the upper-60s and lower-70s. A stray shower can not be ruled out, but, again, most of us will be dry.

Showers and Storms Return

Higher rain chances return as we close out the weekend and move into the new work week.

Scattered showers and storms are possible on Sunday. We stay partly to mostly cloudy. Another warm day is on tap with highs reaching the mid-to-upper-80s.

Into Monday, showers and storms stick around. The good news is we are not expecting any severe weather on Sunday or Monday. However, a few storms could produce heavy rain, gusty winds and frequent lightning. High temperatures on Monday will be much cooler! We only top out in the upper-70s and lower-80s.

Summer Heat Returns

The heat relief on Monday is extremely short-lived as Summer heat returns by midweek.

Highs on Tuesday reach the upper-80s under a mix of Sun and clouds. Isolated showers will be possible.

We get even warmer by Wednesday. Highs soar into the low-and-mid-90s! A stray shower is possible, but most of us will be dry and partly cloudy.

Another toasty day is on tap for Thursday. High temperatures remain in the lower-90s under a mix of Sun and clouds. Again, a stray shower can not be ruled out; however, the majority of us will stay dry.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.