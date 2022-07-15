Advertisement

Teenager dead after being hit by train in Laurel County

By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LILY, Ky. (WYMT) - One 16-year-old is dead following an incident involving a train in Laurel County.

It happened just after 2 a.m. Thursday on Robinson Creek Road south of London.

Deputies with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office say the teenager was hit by the train, which was traveling south, killing him.

The sheriff’s office does not release the names of people under the age of 18.

No other details have been released.

