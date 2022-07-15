Advertisement

Search for stolen truck underway in Laurel County

Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Sheriff's Office
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Sheriff's Office(LCSO Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Laurel County are asking for your help to find a stolen pickup truck.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office tell WYMT the truck was stolen early Thursday morning from a business parking lot off Highway 229.

The vehicle is a 1998 Chevy 1500.

If you have any information, you are asked to call 606-864-6600 or send a message to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

