Search for stolen truck underway in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Laurel County are asking for your help to find a stolen pickup truck.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office tell WYMT the truck was stolen early Thursday morning from a business parking lot off Highway 229.

The vehicle is a 1998 Chevy 1500.

If you have any information, you are asked to call 606-864-6600 or send a message to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

