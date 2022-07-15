Advertisement

Perry County Quick Response Team implements ‘Situation Table’ to serve community with other agencies

Primary Care Center
Primary Care Center(WYMT)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Agencies across the Appalachian community all have expertise in different fields.

“There’s so many agencies doing so many different things and we’re not in one location...ever,” Quick Response Team (QRT) Director Sandra Boucher said.

Now, the Perry County QRT has implemented the “Situation Table” with the goal of bringing agencies together to solve local issues.

“Whenever a situation arises...we can pretty much have everyone there,” John Napier, a member of QRT law enforcement, said.

They will meet weekly to combat problems on a situation-by-situation level.

“It’s not meant to be ongoing case management. It’s basically intervene and take care of the situation the best we can,” Boucher said.

With an increase of drug overdoses in 2021 as a major concern, they feel fighting addiction will be a main task.

“Most of the situations in this area are due to drug abuse so I’m thinking that’s gonna be the prevalent situations that we do see,” Boucher said.

The Perry County QRT is the second in the state to implement the table...behind the Quick Response Team in Paducah.

