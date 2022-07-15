Louisa Police asking for help in theft case

LOUISA, Ky. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky police department is searching for a person of interest in an ongoing theft case.

Louisa Police say the man in the video below was seen taking a motor scooter from the Ray Williams Villa apartments earlier this week.

They are not sure if it belongs to him.

If you recognize the man, please contact 606-638-4851 or swilburn@louisapd.org.

