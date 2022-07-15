Louisa Police asking for help in theft case
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LOUISA, Ky. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky police department is searching for a person of interest in an ongoing theft case.
Louisa Police say the man in the video below was seen taking a motor scooter from the Ray Williams Villa apartments earlier this week.
They are not sure if it belongs to him.
If you recognize the man, please contact 606-638-4851 or swilburn@louisapd.org.
