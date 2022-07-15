Longtime Kentucky Baptist Convention leader, pastor with EKY ties, dies following battle with cancer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WYMT/KENTUCKY TODAY) - One pastor who was well known in two Eastern Kentucky counties and a longtime leader with the Kentucky Baptist Convention has died.

Kentucky Today reports Bill Mackey, who served as the executive director and treasurer of the convention from 1998 to 2011 lost his battle with cancer Thursday morning.

Mackey, who was originally from South Carolina, served as an associate pastor for a church in Middlesboro and a pastor for one in Whitesburg.

During his tenure with the KBC, they worked on several major disaster relief projects including the World Trade Center attack in 2001, Hurricane Katrina in 2005, the Kentucky ice storm of 2009 and the Haiti earthquake in 2010.

International Mission Board President Paul Chitwood, who succeeded Mackey as KBC executive director, called him “the epitome of a Christian gentleman.”

He and his wife Kay moved to Raleigh after he retired.

Bill Mackey was 81.

